Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.36 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,936. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.