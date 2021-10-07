Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23,070.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 72.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $249.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.29. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

