Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.93. 89,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.