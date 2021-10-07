Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.82 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

MRK stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.52. 541,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

