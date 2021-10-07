Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 438,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

