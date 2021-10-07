Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $18.74 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.75. 541,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

