Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.64. The company had a trading volume of 177,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

