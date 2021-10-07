Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $51.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $45.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,796.31. 57,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,506.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

