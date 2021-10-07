Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $51.66 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 67.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,819,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet stock traded up $54.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,801.50. 32,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,801.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.