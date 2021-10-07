Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $58.48 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.56. The company had a trading volume of 810,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $946.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.