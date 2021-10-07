Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,223,000 after acquiring an additional 328,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $12.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.60 and a 200 day moving average of $379.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

