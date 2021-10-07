Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.65 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.25. 662,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,828,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

