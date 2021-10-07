Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $174.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

