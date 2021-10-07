Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 6,575 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $139.85. 298,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

