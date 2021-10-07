Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,132 shares of company stock valued at $158,225,648. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.51. 41,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,330. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.32 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.