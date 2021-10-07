Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.73% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $54,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 52,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.85. 408,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

