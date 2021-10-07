Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 11,583 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 937.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,687 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 510,178 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 616,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,737,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.