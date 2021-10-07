Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,276 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.61. 54,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,601. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

