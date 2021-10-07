Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,357 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $182.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

