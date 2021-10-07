Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,619 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.6% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $209.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average of $237.98. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

