Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,693 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.47. 83,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

