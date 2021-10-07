Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,755 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.76. 144,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.04. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

