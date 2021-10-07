Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,671 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 242,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

