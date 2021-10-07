Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,437 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.42. The firm has a market cap of $324.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

