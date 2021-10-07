Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 457 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,324. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

