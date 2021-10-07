Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,520 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

