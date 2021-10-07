Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,590,637,000 after buying an additional 45,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $15.97 on Thursday, reaching $645.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.