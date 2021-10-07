Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,951,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.