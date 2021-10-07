Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $5.67. Eltek shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 11,486 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -2.68.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

