Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

EMR stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

