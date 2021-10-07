Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.