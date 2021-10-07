Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.91

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 3957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.