Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.70

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 76515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

The company has a market capitalization of C$866.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.08.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

