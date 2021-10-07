Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.08

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$9.59. Enerflex shares last traded at C$9.58, with a volume of 138,343 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The stock has a market cap of C$859.12 million and a PE ratio of 17.11.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

