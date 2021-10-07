Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ENR opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 3,819.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Energizer by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Energizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

