Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 13,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

