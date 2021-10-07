Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,373,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

