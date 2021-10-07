Energycoin (ENRG) Price Up 33.1% Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 81.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $125,754.92 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00024028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

