Energycoin Market Capitalization Reaches $126,037.52 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $126,037.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006658 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

