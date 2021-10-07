Energycoin Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $125,754.92 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00024028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

