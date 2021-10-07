Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 201,847 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.19% of Enerplus worth $43,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 248,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Enerplus by 12.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Enerplus by 251.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.