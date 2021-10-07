Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.28. Enerplus shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 23,447 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

