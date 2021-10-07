ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of ENI stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €11.66 ($13.72). The stock had a trading volume of 32,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €11.42 ($13.43). The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion and a PE ratio of -166.57.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

