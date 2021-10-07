Enigma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $304,139.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $304,139.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00357104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

