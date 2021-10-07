Enjin Coin One Day Volume Tops $145.21 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $145.21 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00233478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00104468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

