Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Enservco shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 556,617 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Enservco had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.86%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.
