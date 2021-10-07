Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Enservco shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 556,617 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Enservco had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.86%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enservco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 109.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 93.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

