Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$2.10. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 528,160 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$337.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$212.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

