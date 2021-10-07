Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average is $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.