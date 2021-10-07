Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.30

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 41578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

