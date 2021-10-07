Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

ENV stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

